Final Year School Fees

I'm in my final year at school, and I'm raising funds to cover my school fees. My caretaker, who has always supported my education, recently passed away. Without their help, covering these costs has become a real struggle.





The deadline is tight, I need to pay 70% of my fees by September 20th, 2026, when school resumes, to be eligible for the semester. I'm asking for your support to help me stay in school and finish this final year.





Your donation would mean so much to me during this difficult time. Thank you for standing with me.