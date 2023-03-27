Final Semester Tuition Balance MS IT Management

My name is Praveen Yannabathula. I'm a graduate student at Webster University, currently in my final semester of my MS in Information Technology Management, expecting to graduate in October 2026.





As an international student, I don't qualify for federal financial aid. I've used up the scholarship and payment plan options available to me. My current outstanding balance with the university is $11,848.48.





Under university policy, transcripts and diplomas are withheld until the balance is paid in full. Without help, I won't be able to provide transcripts to employers or move forward with the job search I've been working toward for years.





My grandparents were supporting my studies, and I've reached a point where I need help to cross the finish line. Your support would mean so much as I work to complete my degree and begin my career. Thank you for considering my request.