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Final Expenses for Robert "Spinky" Nowlin

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$25 USD

Fundraiser created byLisa Nowlin

Final Expenses for Robert "Spinky" Nowlin

Our brother Robert Nathaniel "Spinky" Nowlin passed away unexpectedly with no insurance or savings account. He was unmarried and had no children.


His sisters are raising funds to help cover his final expenses and cremation.


Robert was the oldest of four children—two boys and two girls. He was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother, Duane L. Nowlin. He leaves to cherish his memory his sisters, Sheryl D. Tucker and Lisa M. Nowlin, along with a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members, neighbors, and friends.


Known affectionately as “Spinky"' he was funny, charming, generous, and always willing to give someone the shirt off his back if he could. He was a gifted mechanic who spent many years working on many vehicles. People knew they could rely on Spinky when they had a problem. He was always ready to share his knowledge and lend a helping hand.

Robert also had a lifelong love of music. As a young man, he played lead guitar in several bands and performed with the passion and style of one of his musical heroes, Jimi Hendrix. Although health challenges eventually made it difficult for him to continue playing guitar and working on cars, his love for both never left him.


Spinky was also a wonderful storyteller. He would always share a funny story about something that happened “back in the day.” Some of his stories were completely true, while others may have grown a little more colorful over time—but they always brought laughter to everyone.


Robert “Spinky” Nowlin will be remembered for his laughter, charm, generous heart, musical talent, gift as a mechanic, and the unforgettable stories he shared. His voice, humor, and loving spirit will be deeply missed and forever treasured by all who knew and loved him.

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