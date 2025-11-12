Fighting to survive cancer and gastroperisis

I have been fighting with gastropersis for 2 years and fighting cancer for a year. It has taken a toll on me physically and financially. I can't afford the protein shake and liquid vitamin supplements or to repair broken pipes to restore water to my house. I've always been told God will provide for those who ask. I'm pleading for help. As i have several up coming surgerys to go through to remove the cancer. Please share if you can't donate. Im in desperate need. God bless you all.