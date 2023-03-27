Fighting to Bring My Daughter Home

I have spent nearly everything I have, money, time, sleepless nights, and countless tears, fighting to remain in my daughter's life. Now I am facing the resources of the State in a confidential CINC proceeding, and I urgently need help funding the legal battle to bring her home. I strongly believe the evidence supports my position.





Fighting the government requires experienced counsel, independent experts, transcripts, evidence review, and potentially emergency appeals. Because this case involves a minor and is sealed, I cannot reveal names, records, medical information, or evidence. I will protect my daughter's privacy and obey the court's orders, even when that limits my ability to defend myself publicly.





Donations will help cover my lawful legal expenses in this case. Your support would mean so much to me and my daughter. Please donate or share. Running out of money should not mean running out of justice, or losing my daughter.