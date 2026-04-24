Fighting Data Center Impact on Our Community

We're raising funds to build out our infrastructure so we can use our proven process to help Americans fight back against data centers and the increased cost of living affecting our communities directly.





Our 12-point plan is designed to make data centers accountable for their impact on living costs and to take the burden off the community. We have a process that works, and with the right infrastructure in place, we can scale it to reach more people and more communities.





Your support will help us expand our capacity to implement this plan and hold data centers accountable. Thank you for standing with us.