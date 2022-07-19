Legal cost & expenses for fighting bad cops & gov.

(back-story)

[Video evidensed at: YouTube.com/68shotts]

[Wabascon Lake, Bedford TWP, Calhoun CO, Michigan, USA]

My property (and that of many other neighboring land-owners) has deeded access to nearly the entire east lakeshore of Wabascon for 100's of feet from the public boat launch all the way to the bridge, across 3 narrow lots between the road and the water, with deeded rights to place docks and boathouses there. Those 3 lots were originally owned by the old store-owner who sold the rights to it, along with 40 adjacent lots, now owned by 11 parties (including me). The last person to buy the store converted it to their residence, with no TWP approval nor any legal regard to the deeded accesses. That action was not challenged at the time due to his signing a notarized legal affidavit (recorded in county liber) that he knew of and respected the preexisting (already recorded in county liber since 1911) land usage rights to what would now essentially be the back and side yard of this newly established residence. Now, present day, his elderly widow's out-of-state daughter has moved in and has been added to the deed and is using this unstable man as a tool to bully and harass in effort to illegally seize the deeded lakeshore rights from 11 houses. He had not got around to me yet, but my duty as a man was to go ahead and step in when he ripped out the dock of my neighbor lady who lives alone, followed by numerous attempts to drive away other neighbors. Just simply called the police for my neighbor while she was away, and filmed his act of destroying her property, and that intervention by me for her is what has him now fixated on trying get at me somehow. Now he has somehow managed to get corrupt local police to help him harass, bully, and intimidate me, and worse. If you watch the videos, you'll see that now i am in serious need major legal defense funds, to help keep me alive and my family safe and protected from who knows how many in the law enforcement and local government community. Catch more info and updates at fB.com/68shotts