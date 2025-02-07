Fight Alongside Jon Against Brain Cancer

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $2,250
Campaign funds will be received by Jonathan Becker
Hello, I'm Monica, and I'm reaching out to ask for your support for my brother, Jon, who has been diagnosed with brain cancer. This diagnosis has turned our world upside down, but Jon is showing incredible strength and courage every step of the way.
Jon has always been the heart of our family, a loving Dad, Son, Brother, Uncle and friend. Known for his warm and easy-going personality, infectious sense of humor that brightens everyone's day, and his passion for woodworking. He's now facing one of life's toughest battles.
The journey includes numerous medical treatments, including surgeries, radiation and chemotherapy, which come with substantial costs not fully covered by insurance.
February 23rd, 2025
Hey everyone, I wanted to share a quick update on Jon's journey and our fundraiser. Jon completed 4 1/2 weeks of radiation and chemo treatments, just 1 week and 2 days left. Last week Jon was feeling pretty rough, with a lot of nausea but he was feeling a lot better yesterday, with an upbeat attitude. We are so grateful for every donation and message of support. Thanks for being part of Jon's fight!
