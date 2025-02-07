Campaign Image

Fight Alongside Jon Against Brain Cancer

 USD $10,000

 USD $2,250

Campaign created by Monica Rosten

Campaign funds will be received by Jonathan Becker

Hello, I'm Monica, and I'm reaching out to ask for your support for my brother, Jon, who has been diagnosed with brain cancer. This diagnosis has turned our world upside down, but Jon is showing incredible strength and courage every step of the way.

Jon has always been the heart of our family, a loving Dad, Son, Brother, Uncle and friend. Known for his warm and easy-going personality, infectious sense of humor that brightens everyone's day, and his passion for woodworking. He's now facing one of life's toughest battles.

The journey includes numerous medical treatments, including surgeries, radiation and chemotherapy, which come with substantial costs not fully covered by insurance.

Kevin Holten
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you!!

Susan Jacobson
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Chris and Kelly Bender
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Tanya and Jason Hill
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you and your family.

Tilli Miller
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

I grew up with Jonny. Stay strong my friend

Rita Morrison
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Johnny is in my prayers! May God bless him with a total recovery!

Jeremy Becker
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Tera Lysaker
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

My heart is with you

Larry Hanson
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

John has always been a good friend to everyone. Here's our chance to give back a little. Prayers for strength and peace for you and your family John!🙏🏼❤️‍🩹

Kevin Perdue
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Jean Nygaard
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Joey Becker
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Cathy
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

My thoughts and prayers, Johnny

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Keith R
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

Hi jonny and family, Thinking of you always. We got this.

Favorite nephew Josh
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Keep fighting Jon

Jill Haagenson
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for you, Jon!

Dennis and Marion Groth
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Sending prayers

Update #2

February 23rd, 2025

Update #1

February 23rd, 2025

Hey everyone, I wanted to share a quick update on Jon's journey and our fundraiser. Jon completed 4 1/2 weeks of radiation and chemo treatments, just 1 week and 2 days left. Last week Jon was feeling pretty rough, with a lot of nausea but he was feeling a lot better yesterday, with an upbeat attitude. We are so grateful for every donation and message of support. Thanks for being part of Jon's fight!

