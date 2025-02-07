Fight Alongside Jon Against Brain Cancer

Hello, I'm Monica, and I'm reaching out to ask for your support for my brother, Jon, who has been diagnosed with brain cancer. This diagnosis has turned our world upside down, but Jon is showing incredible strength and courage every step of the way.

Jon has always been the heart of our family, a loving Dad, Son, Brother, Uncle and friend. Known for his warm and easy-going personality, infectious sense of humor that brightens everyone's day, and his passion for woodworking. He's now facing one of life's toughest battles.

The journey includes numerous medical treatments, including surgeries, radiation and chemotherapy, which come with substantial costs not fully covered by insurance.