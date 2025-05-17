Campaign Image

Hope for Healing A Journey with Stem Cell Therapy

Goal:

 USD $38,000

Raised:

 USD $5,035

Campaign created by Crystal Paccione

Campaign funds will be received by Crystal Paccione

Hope for Healing A Journey with Stem Cell Therapy


As I sit here, typing this pitch, I am filled with a mix of emotions - hope, fear, uncertainty, and determination. For the past few years, I have been quietly battling multiple sclerosis, a condition that has affected my daily life in ways most people don't see. The numbness in my left leg, foot drop, mobility issues, the fatigue that leaves me drained, the cognitive symptoms often make it hard to stay connected, attend events, or even hold conversations like I use to. My MS doesn't just affect the body- it also impacts my social life - it's all taken a toll on my body and mind.

But there is hope. After exploring many options, I have found one that gives me real reason to believe in a better future: stem cell therapy. This innovative treatment has the potential to reduce my symptoms and slow the progression of the disease. It's not a cure, but it's the closest thing I've found.

The catch? It's not covered by insurance, and the cost is steep. That's where I need your help. I am reaching out to ask for your support, whether it's through a donation, sharing my story, or simply sending encouragement. Every bit helps me get one step closer to healing.

I know that not everyone can donate financially, but every share, every like, every word of encouragement counts. My hope is that this campaign will not only help me raise the funds I need but also raise awareness for the struggles of those living with chronic illnesses. Together, we can make a difference.

Thank you for standing with me on this journey. Your support means the world to me. #HopeForHealing #StemCellTherapy #MultipleSclerosis

Recent Donations
Show:
Julia
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

A little something to assist in your treatment.

Merrietta
$ 500.00 USD
9 days ago

For now

Larry Moulder
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

Can't wait to see you running circles around us!

Brayden Yarbrough
$ 20.00 USD
19 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
20 days ago

Prayers for you Crystal! I hope you reach your goal soon!

Ian Dillon
$ 10.00 USD
20 days ago

Allyse Hawver
$ 30.00 USD
20 days ago

Melody Paccione
$ 25.00 USD
20 days ago

Love you Crystal!!

Jasmine Paccione
$ 50.00 USD
20 days ago

Angelique Paccione
$ 250.00 USD
20 days ago

My beautiful sister, you are so dang strong! I love you ♥️

Grandma Paccione
$ 50.00 USD
20 days ago

Love you my beautiful granddaughter

Anna Paccione
$ 100.00 USD
20 days ago

Wish it could be more my beautiful niece. Praying for you always.

Melissa Harley
$ 100.00 USD
21 days ago

Merrietta
$ 1000.00 USD
22 days ago

For now

Karen Bennett
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

Berta Caballero
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

My prayers are with you. 🙏🏼🥰

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
23 days ago

Tami Smith
$ 50.00 USD
23 days ago

Amanda Hester
$ 250.00 USD
23 days ago

Jason Spell
$ 2000.00 USD
23 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo