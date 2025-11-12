Fight for My Son's Safety & Home

My name is Eric, and I am fighting the most important battle of my life—to bring my son Taven, age 9, home where he belongs.





His mother has relapsed into active addiction. I cannot sit back and wait for something terrible to happen. I have filed for emergency custody, but the legal system moves slowly and expensively. My attorney requires a $10,000 retainer just to get in the courtroom door.





That alone felt impossible. Then life got harder.





My roommate—someone I lived with and cared about—tragically took his own life. In the aftermath, I lost my housing and have to relocate. I am now scrambling to secure a safe, stable home for myself and Taven. Family court requires a permanent address. A judge needs to see a bedroom, a bed, and a father who is ready.





So this fundraiser serves one purpose: stabilization.





Where Your Donation Goes:





· $5,000 – Attorney retainer (emergency filing, court appearances, legal strategy)

· $3,000 – Security deposit + first month's rent on a safe 1-bedroom home

· $1,500 – Essential furniture (bed, dresser, table—all secondhand)

· $500 – Court filing fees + drug testing for the custody hearing





Total: $10,000





If 200 people give $50, I hit my goal. If 400 give $25, I'm there. Every dollar buys Taven one more day of safety and one step closer to coming home.





I am praying for his mother's recovery. I truly am. But right now, my God-given duty is to protect my child. I am asking for warriors to stand with me in prayer and in action.





Please share this page. Sharing is free and it saves lives. If you cannot give, send this to five people who can.





I will post updates every step of the way—court dates, apartment hunting, and the moment Taven walks through his new front door.





Thank you for not letting me fight alone.





With gratitude and hope,

Eric