Fight for Justice

Innocent people do get incarcerated. My son needs an Investigator to uncover the truth. There was no crime, no DNA, no physical proof, no witness, contentious divorce following his wife's infidelity. Just the say so of one person got him convicted. Your prayers are needed to help me obtain the funds necessary to hire an investigator.

"Every man shall give as he is able, according to the blessing of the LORD your God which He has given you."

Deut 16:17