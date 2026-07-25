Fight Back Against the MSM

Amplifying Real American Values – Join the Counterweight to the Leftist Media Machine





Campaign Description:





Fellow Patriots,





The mainstream media (MSM) has spent years pushing a radical leftist agenda that divides us, erodes our freedoms, and attacks the very foundations of Western civilization.





From open borders and Big Tech censorship to woke indoctrination and government overreach, the fake news complex is working overtime to silence conservative voices and rewrite history. It’s time for a bold counterweight.

I’m launching this GiveSendGo campaign to raise seed funding for Neo News — a lean, high-impact conservative startup already delivering strong engagement and reactions relative to subscriber count.





As an independent foreign journalist and America First voice, your support will fuel a strategic offensive into deep-blue East Coast territory, where progressive failures are undeniable and ripe for flipping minds and seats for the Republican Party.





With your support, I will:





• Deploy boots-on-the-ground operations and content creation in key East Coast blue hotspots like upstate New York, New Jersey suburbs, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and other softening Democrat areas along the Northeast. Engage directly with struggling small business owners, parents, and workers suffering under decades of mismanagement.





• Produce and amplify hard-hitting videos, X threads, and reports exposing East Coast blue-state catastrophes (insane taxes, energy blackouts and high costs, rampant crime, tent cities) while contrasting them with Trump’s proven America First results: energy dominance, secure borders, economic growth, and law and order.





• Use targeted distribution through social media groups, email campaigns, and phased entry into local traditional media to maximize organic reach on X, Rumble, and Facebook — driving measurable engagement, new donors, and voter turnout for Republican gains heading into 2026 and beyond.





• Stand as a chosen independent journalist: not a superman who claims to have all the answers, but someone who can spot the scam in the moment and warn others when everyone is lining up to jump off the bridge — willing to speak the truth and stand firm at personal risk when the crowd cannot see the arnaque.

This is high-ROI seed funding for right-wing donors and the Republican Party: offensive expansion that flips minds in enemy East Coast territory, builds cultural dominance, and secures bigger majorities. It supports my work advancing Delaware LLC operations, “Chosen One” merch & book e-commerce, and full US-based America First activism.





This isn’t just another fundraiser — it’s a call to arms for those who refuse to let the radical left define our future. Every dollar goes straight to boots-on-the-ground action in East Coast blue America: travel, video production, targeted amplification, and distribution that bypasses biased gatekeepers.





We’ve seen what happens when conservatives stay silent: weaponized government, eroded freedoms, and woke tyranny. President Trump showed us the way — fight back, speak truth, and put America First. Now it’s our turn.

If you believe in:





✅ Exposing MSM propaganda and East Coast blue-state failures





✅ Restoring American greatness and countering Canadian-style woke overreach





✅ Building a united conservative front with real electoral impact





✅ Supporting independent journalists who take the fight into hostile Northeast territory and call out the scams

Then join me today. Your donation is a direct investment in the counter-narrative — and the permanent realignment — that the establishment fears most.





Goal: $10,000 and Over





Why this amount? $10,000 gets the initial seed operations rolling in East Coast blue zones (professional video equipment, targeted digital ads across social/email/local media, and the first wave of high-impact content). Every dollar raised beyond that accelerates expansion, more ground ops, and greater reach to flip minds and deliver Republican victories. If we hit $100,000, we will massively expand our coverage nationwide, putting even more pressure everywhere on failing blue-state policies and the MSM narrative.





Donor Transparency & Engagement:





• Full Transparency & Exclusive Access: Donors receive direct, behind-the-scenes updates on all content creation, travel to East Coast blue zones, and detailed proof of how every dollar is used (receipts, reports, on-the-ground footage). You’ll see exactly where your contribution goes — no black boxes, just real accountability and real impact in the fight for America First.





• Shape the Coverage: Your voice matters. Donors can suggest topics, request specific investigations, provide leads/hints, or ask for coverage on issues that matter most to them. Together we’ll prioritize stories that expose the scams, hold the line against woke tyranny, and deliver the truth patriots need.

God Bless America. God Bless the Patriots fighting tyranny.

Share this campaign with your networks, fellow Trump supporters, and anyone tired of the same old media lies and woke persecution.

Donate now and be part of the rescue. 🇺🇸







