Fight Against Breast Cancer

My name is Danielle, and I’m a single mother doing everything I can to stay strong for my children while fighting breast cancer.





This diagnosis has changed every part of my life. Between chemotherapy, countless medical appointments, treatments, and the physical and emotional toll of cancer, I’ve been unable to work and provide for my family the way I always have. Like many families facing cancer, we’ve been hit with overwhelming medical and everyday expenses at the same time since March of this year.





I’ve always been someone who takes pride in working hard and helping others, so asking for help is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do. But right now, I need the support of my community to help my family get through this difficult season.





Your donation—no matter the amount—will help with medical expenses, transportation to treatments, household bills, groceries, and other necessities while I focus on healing and being there for my children.





If you’re unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with your family, friends, and social media means just as much. Every share, prayer, kind word, and contribution gives us hope and reminds us that we’re not facing this battle alone.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, generosity, and support. Together, we can get through this one day at a time.