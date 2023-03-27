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Fibroids Operation/Medical assistance

GoalR 65,000 ZAR
RaisedR 0 ZAR

Fundraiser created byNaledi Maphala

Fibroids Operation/Medical assistance

  1. Hello there, my name is Sharon.
  2. I am raising funds to help me finally receive the medical treatment I desperately need for uterine fibroids, a condition I have been living with since 2021.
  3. Over the years, fibroids have affected me physically, emotionally, and personally. The changes and discomfort caused by this condition have had a serious impact on my confidence, self-esteem, and overall quality of life. As time has gone on, the emotional burden has become just as difficult as the physical one.
  4. I have tried to seek medical help and have approached doctors to find out what it would cost to have the fibroids treated. Unfortunately, the quotations I received were beyond what I could afford. The most recent quotation I got was just over R65 000. After repeatedly seeing costs that were simply out of reach for me, I eventually stopped pursuing treatment, not because I no longer wanted to get better, but because I had no realistic way of paying for it. 
  5. My financial situation has also made this journey incredibly difficult. I am already dealing with significant financial responsibilities and pressures, and there simply isn't enough money available to put towards an operation this size. Trying to manage my everyday financial obligations while knowing that I need medical treatment I cannot afford has left me emotionally exhausted.
  6. I have reached a point where I can no longer keep putting my health and wellbeing aside. I want the opportunity to have the necessary medical assessment, obtain an updated quotation, raise enough money to undergo the surgery, and cover related medical expenses.
  7. I know asking strangers for financial help is a big thing. It's not something I have ever imagined I would have to do, and sharing something as personal as my health situation is incredibly difficult for me. But I have reached a point where I need to put my pride aside and ask for help.
  8. My goal is not simply to have an operation; I want to regain control over my health, my confidence, and my life. I want to wake up without carrying the constant stress of wondering how I will ever afford the treatment I need.
  9. If you can contribute, no matter how small, I would be deeply grateful. If you cannot contribute financially, sharing my fundraiser could help it reach someone who is able to assist.
  10. Every donation, every share, and every kind word will mean something to me.
  11. Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for hearing me, and for considering helping me through something that has become incredibly difficult to carry on my own.
  12. I am asking for a chance to finally get the treatment I have been unable to afford for so long. Thank you for helping me take that step. 


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