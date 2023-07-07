Families Feeding Families

Brief History 2011 – Tomball Texas. Local business man, Richard Gatewood, was inspired to help those in his area during Thanksgiving. After contacting several other leaders in the area about assisting in this worthwhile cause, local individuals, businesses, churches, and schools quickly got involved in an effort to meet the needs in the Tomball Community. On November 23, 2011 the first Families Feeding Families event took place in Tomball, TX at Christbridge Fellowship. Over 500 meals were served that day making it a great success. Since the inaugural event, each year Families Feeding Families has set new records for people served and volunteers. Today Families Feeding Families – Mid Cities- DFW is in its 3rd year and looks to duplicate successful efforts of our fellow Texans right here in the DFW metroplex. We exist to organize a meal for the day before Thanksgiving that will feed individuals and families in need. In addition to a free Thanksgiving meal, we will provide Health Services, Community Resources, and free giveaways. This year’s date will be Wednesday, November 26, 2025. The location will be Plymouth Park United Methodist Church centrally in the DFW metroplex at 1615 W. Airport Frwy, Irving, TX 75062. Event time is 11am – 3pm. Please consider a donation in any amount listed below. In doing so, you too will be assisting in a worthwhile cause for those in need in the DFW metroplex. We are grateful for your consideration and assistance.