Ferguson Ray Vet Visit

Fergus is a 6 year old pitbull-lab-austrailian mix who has been sick for the past couple of days. He's been vomiting and our family doesn't have enough funds to quickly take him to the vet. Fergus is a big 'ol teddy bear and helps my little sister with her depression and anxiety a lot. He plays with her and her boyfriend everyday and they love each other a ton. We're trying to raise at least 800 for the initial vet visit and if we need more for a surgery or another visit later on, then we might set up another fund. I also have a pup, his name is Brownie, and the two love playing together. But Brownie can't play with Fergus normally until we find a solution. Anything helps, we really just want to get Ferguson Ray to the vet to make sure hes okay. Thank you for anything, even a prayer!