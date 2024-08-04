Send Felicity to minister with YWAM

What if you could change the world by simply following your heart's deepest desire to know and serve God? Imagine a journey where your passion meets God's purpose, and together, you bring revival and reformation to the nations.

Hi, I’m Felicity, and I am so excited to share with you the incredible journey I am about to embark on and the different ways that I hope you will partner with me. With all my heart, I am committed to running after God and setting ablaze my generation with a love for Jesus. Youth With a Mission, better known as YWAM, is where it all begins. Driven by the mandate “to know God and make Him known” since 1960, they have been equipping young people like me with the skills, character, and knowledge needed to bring revival and reformation wherever God takes us. Since then they have grown to 650 campuses worldwide offering university-level courses that develop our skills and use them for missions.

The foundation is laid with Discipleship Training School. This six-month investment will push me to seek God, and hear His voice to align with what He is doing in the world while discovering His plans for my life.

The first three months will be equipping me with a deep dive into discipleship studies as well as community prayer and worship, concluding with an exciting big reveal of my outreach country.

I will then launch into outreach for the next three months in the designated country. This is where the adventure truly begins. Working alongside local believers and bolstering their efforts with your support, we will be meeting real needs of this broken world, and showing people the love and power of the gospel. I can not wait for the joy of seeing lives transformed by this leap of faith and obedience to God's call on my life.

God has given me skills and passions for a purpose, and right now my mission is clear: to carry the love of Jesus with a burning heart, exuding the aroma of Christ as the Bible says. I am so excited to partner with other believers who also have one value above everything else—to keep God's presence at the center of everything we do. We believe intimacy with Jesus is the key to revival and reformation in the nations.

God has also given you skills and purpose, and I’m confident He wants to use your passions to change lives also. As I embark on this journey, I am asking for your support. Let’s partner together to fulfill God-given callings and bring hope to a world so badly in need of it.

Together, we can see our generation fall in love with Jesus. I would be so very grateful if you would stand with me to share God's love and truth to ignite a movement that will transform lives for eternity. I ask you friends, will you join me in this mission?












