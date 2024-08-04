Send Felicity to minister with YWAM

Campaign Image

What if you could change the world by simply following your heart's deepest desire to know and serve God? Imagine a journey where your passion meets God's purpose, and together, you bring revival and reformation to the nations.

Hi, I’m Felicity, and I am so excited to share with you the incredible journey I am about to embark on and the different ways that I hope you will partner with me. With all my heart, I am committed to running after God and setting ablaze my generation with a love for Jesus. Youth With a Mission, better known as YWAM, is where it all begins. Driven by the mandate “to know God and make Him known” since 1960, they have been equipping young people like me with the skills, character, and knowledge needed to bring revival and reformation wherever God takes us. Since then they have grown to 650 campuses worldwide offering university-level courses that develop our skills and use them for missions. 

The foundation is laid with Discipleship Training School. This six-month investment will push me to seek God, and hear His voice to align with what He is doing in the world while discovering His plans for my life. 

The first three months will be equipping me with a deep dive into discipleship studies as well as community prayer and worship, concluding with an exciting big reveal of my outreach country.

I will then launch into outreach for the next three months in the designated country. This is where the adventure truly begins. Working alongside local believers and bolstering their efforts with your support, we will be meeting real needs of this broken world, and showing people the love and power of the gospel. I can not wait for the joy of seeing lives transformed by this leap of faith and obedience to God's call on my life.

God has given me skills and passions for a purpose, and right now my mission is clear: to carry the love of Jesus with a burning heart, exuding the aroma of Christ as the Bible says. I am so excited to partner with other believers who also have one value above everything else—to keep God's presence at the center of everything we do. We believe intimacy with Jesus is the key to revival and reformation in the nations.

God has also given you skills and purpose, and I’m confident He wants to use your passions to change lives also. As I embark on this journey, I am asking for your support. Let’s partner together to fulfill God-given callings and bring hope to a world so badly in need of it.

Together, we can see our generation fall in love with Jesus. I would be so very grateful if you would stand with me to share God’s love and truth to ignite a movement that will transform lives for eternity. I ask you friends, will you join me in this mission?




Uncle Timmy
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

I know you will be a shining light with a great tan!

Uncle Timmy
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

I know you will be a shining light with a great tan!

Uncle Timmy
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

I know you will be a shining light with a great tan!

Uncle Timmy
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

I know you will be a shining light with a great tan!

Uncle Timmy
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

I know you will be a shining light with a great tan!

Uncle Timmy
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

I know you will be a shining light with a great tan!

The Parsons
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

Excited for your journey -- thank you for saying yes and sharing the good news of Jesus!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
7 months ago

We are so excited for you and can’t wait to hear how God uses this yes of yours in your life and the lives of the people you meet

Smith Family
$ 250.00 USD
7 months ago

We are excited to see the Lord work in and through your life during your time at YWAM. We are praying for you! Travis & Rebecca Smith

Uncle Timmy
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

I know you will be a shining light with a great tan!

Maria G Bissell
$ 25.00 USD
7 months ago

Rita Pantels
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

Praying for your journey and all the God connections planned for you!!!

The Baileys
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Praying that “ you may be filled with the knowledge of his will in all spiritual wisdom and understanding, so as to walk in a manner worthy of the Lord, fully pleasing to him: bearing fruit in every good work and increasing in the knowledge of God”

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
8 months ago

Axelberds
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Grammy
$ 1000.00 USD
8 months ago

Blessings

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
8 months ago

May God bless you as you embark on this new journey of your life!

Gabi Ram
$ 75.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 45.00 USD
8 months ago

God's going to use you for amazing things! I'm excited to see and hear about what you accomplish.

Uncle Timmy
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

I know you will be a shining light with a great tan!

