Feeding tube medical bills

Hello friends, Im embarrassed that its come to this, but Im desperate. Im a 58 year old female who suffers from Gastroparesis (Paralyzed stomach). The Gastroparesis left me severely underweight and malnourished. I had surgery 4 months ago where they removed part of my stomach and put in a feeding tube.





Im tube fed 24 hours a day. I have no medical insurance. Im too young for Medicare, and not eligible for Medicaid. I have drained my savings over the last 4 months on medical bills and my feeding supplies. My feeding tube formula, feeding bags, feeding pump, connectors, and syringes (to flush my line) cost me $600/month. I still owe over $27,000 in hospital and doctor bills. Im making small monthly payments on those bills. My problem is I dont know where Im getting the funds to get my formula and supplies for August.





I have always been a person who can/will figure out how to fix whatever is wrong. I dont know how to fix this one. This feeding tube/formula is what is keeping me alive. I have been praying that God gets me thru this journey. Im drained emotionally, physically, and financially.





Im humbly asking for some help. If you cant afford to donate, Im asking for prayers. I believe that God doesnt give us more than we can handle and my faith will get me thru.





Thank you for reading this, any help you can offer, and your prayers. Cindy T