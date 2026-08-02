Feeding the Lord's Sheep on Discord~

Some of you may be familiar with the social platform Discord. It was marketed initially as a kind of "Slack but for gamers" but it is a pretty stellar group messaging platform in general (no gaming required).





It is pretty good for ministry too, it turns out. And I am a part of a Discord server that helps Christians who are lost find their stability again in the Lord. It is called "Lost & Found Christians". It is a real labor of love as many young and old saints who find their way there are struggling to believe in, or in outright disbelieve in their relationship (and/or their security in their relationship) with Jesus Christ.





I am also in the process of helping my home church set up a Discord server, which will really help in our online outreach, which you could say we do a bit of!





Discord has an affordable subscription called Nitro that gives users perks like increased message length and increased file attachment size, along with other small perks that assists with communication like custom emoji (but the increased message length is the real win for ministering to others online via text chat). It also affords the user perks to a server of their choosing like increased audio/video quality for all, and custom branding images, which would help our church's new Discord server that I am leading the charge on pushing.





Discord Nitro is $99/year and I would like to request, if you feel so inclined, as to assist an online missionary during his time of financial hardship. I plan to subscribe myself sooner or later but am wrestling with debt and housing instability after a rocky season of employment gap and missed payments. (The Lord is showing me that HE is our stability, amen!)





That is why I am requesting help with a subscription like this and also I just want to point towards the work the Lord is doing online in Discord, if I could request prayer for leadership to gain wisdom and strategy on how to best console and serve our lost (& found!) brothers and sisters, we would greatly appreciate it! God bless you and thanks for reading 🙏