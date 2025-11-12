Feeding the Hungry: Meals & the Love of Christ

Twice a month, on the first and third Sunday, our church opens its doors and its kitchen to our community. We call it Feeding the Hungry.

Every meal is made by hand—no shortcuts, no reheated trays. Just a home-cooked meal prepared with love and served to more than 120 men, women, and children who need it. For some, it's the best meal they'll eat that week. For all of them, it's a reminder that they are seen, they are valued, and they are loved.

But we don't just feed the body. Around every table, we share the Gospel of Jesus Christ. We pray with people, we listen to their stories, and we point them to the One who satisfies the deepest hunger of all. A warm plate opens the door; the love of Christ is what we're really serving.

Here's what it costs us to keep the doors open:

$2.50 provides one complete homemade meal $300 covers a full Sunday—all 120+ plates $600 funds an entire month of ministry $7,200 sustains Feeding the Hungry for a full year

Every single dollar goes straight to the table—ingredients, preparation, and serving our neighbors. When you give, you're not just buying groceries. You're pulling up a chair for someone who's hungry and helping us tell them about the God who loves them.

"For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat..." — Matthew 25:35

Would you partner with us? Give what you can, share this with your church family, and please keep this ministry in your prayers. Thank you, and God bless you.