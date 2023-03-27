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Feeding & Healing Animals — Every Life Matters

Goal$35,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byEleanor Smith

Feeding & Healing Animals — Every Life Matters

Every day, countless street animals struggle to survive without food, shelter, or medical care. No one is responsible for them, no one is required to help — but they still feel pain, hunger, and fear just like any pet in a home.

I've made it my mission to step in where I can: feeding hungry strays, getting injured or sick animals the veterinary care they need, and giving abandoned and vulnerable animals a fighting chance. This isn't about one pet — it's about the dogs and cats on the street who have no one else looking out for them.

Every donation directly funds:

🐾 Emergency veterinary treatment and medication

🐾 Food and clean water for strays

🐾 Basic shelter and rescue support

🐾 Spay/neuter and vaccination efforts where possible

These animals can't ask for help — but you can give it. Whatever you're able to contribute, big or small, goes straight toward saving lives that would otherwise be forgotten. Thank you for standing with me for the animals no one else sees.

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