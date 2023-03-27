Feed poor people during the month of Ramadan

I intended to create this fundraising to support poor people that are unable to get what they can eat at the month of Ramadan.

This Ramadan, many poor cannot afford food to break their fast.

The Prophet ﷺ said: _"Whoever feeds a fasting person will have a reward like theirs."

We are raising funds to provide food packs to families in need so they can fast with dignity.

Your donation will help buy and distribute food during Ramadan.

This is Sadaqah Jariyah — a reward that continues with every meal.

Please donate and share. May Allah accept from us all. Ameen.