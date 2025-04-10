Fighting for Life - Help Daniel Ruiz Beat Brain Cancer





Dear friends, family, and kind-hearted strangers,

We are reaching out to you today to help Daniel Ruiz, a beloved husband, father, and friend who has been diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer. Despite undergoing aggressive chemotherapy treatments, Daniel's condition has worsened, and he has been given only six weeks to live.

However, there is a glimmer of hope. Metroflex Gym has generously offered Daniel two months of free hyperbaric oxygen therapy and red light therapy, which have shown potential promising results in combating cancer in conjunction with naturopathic treatments such as utilizing the Ivermectin and Fembendozole combination. We believe that these treatments, in conjunction with the care of a naturopath, could potentially reverse Daniel's condition and give him a chance at a longer, healthier life.

The only obstacle standing in the way of Daniel receiving these life-saving treatments is financial. His family has already been financially exhausted by prior chemotherapy treatments and other medical expenses. We are turning to you, our community, to help us cover the costs of Daniel's naturopathic care.

Every dollar counts, and your contribution, no matter how big or small, will bring us one step closer to our goal of raising $10,000 to cover the costs of Daniel's treatment. Your support will not only help Daniel but also his family, who have been by his side throughout this difficult journey.

We are grateful for your time and consideration. Please join us in the fight against brain cancer and help Daniel Ruiz beat the odds. Together, we can make a difference and give Daniel the chance at life that he deserves.

Thank you for your kindness and generosity.

Sincerely,

Josh Barnett