Please Help Farmer Mike

My neighbor, farmer Mike Backeberg, lost a mother cow named Daisy and baby calf to childbirth in my pasture. It was heartbreaking to see the bodies of the mother and the baby calf this morning in the pasture. Apparently, Daisy gave birth to a stillborn calf and Daisy passed away a short time later due to complications. Farmer Mike and his elderly disabled father work very hard to run a small dairy cattle farm. They have had some health and financial issues recently, so losing this cow and calf is a significant loss to them. I want to help them buy another cow and calf. Any financial help in meeting this goal to help Mike is greatly appreciated. Any spare dollars will help and all donations will go directly to Mike. God bless you and thanks for your support!

Sandy

***** I have added two images of Daisy and her calf. Please be advised that these are graphic images after Coyotes found the dead mother and calf. Daisy and the calf were buried shortly after the photos were taken.