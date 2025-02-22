Equip Fannin County Deputies!

Supporting Fannin County Deputies with Essential Equipment

My name is Peter Kim, and I own Rooftop Shooting Range. Our mission extends beyond providing a premier training experience—we are committed to making a real impact in our shooting community and the greater local community.

I recently met with newly elected Sheriff Cody Shook on February 17th, and I'm excited about his leadership and vision for the Fannin County Sheriff's Office (FCSO). He values training and higher standards and is actively working to elevate the department's capabilities—but he needs community support to make it happen.

The Challenge FCSO Deputies Face Right Now

Imagine being a deputy responding to a distress call at night. You're searching for an armed suspect in a rural area with no streetlights. Your issued gear is outdated and lacks key modern enhancements that would allow you to do your job more effectively and safely.

This isn't a hypothetical scenario—it is precisely what Fannin County deputies face daily. They do not have the tools they need to do their job safely.

Right now, FCSO deputies are issued equipment that lacks:

❌ Modern optics for clear, accurate vision

❌ Reliable lighting for safe operation in low-light conditions

❌ Updated mounting systems for greater functionality and versatility

If deputies want improved gear, they must pay for it themselves—a huge burden, especially since salaries in Fannin County are nowhere near those of well-funded urban departments in DFW.

Our Goal: Provide Deputies with Updated, Duty-Ready Equipment

FCSO's total goal is to upgrade 30 deputies' essential gear, but we're starting with the first 17 deputies by providing:

✅ Advanced optics for enhanced accuracy and rapid target identification

✅ High-output lighting solutions for better visibility in low-light environments

✅ Ergonomic and modular support systems for improved handling and adaptability

Phase 1 Goal: $8,174.45 by April 1st

We need to raise $8,174.45 by April 1st to provide updated gear for five deputies so they can attend specialized training on April 20th. This essential equipment must be in place before training begins so they can attend fully prepared.

Phase 2 Goal: $19,618 by June 1st

Once we meet our first milestone, our next goal is to raise $19,618 to equip nine daytime patrol officers and three investigators with correctly updated equipment by June 1st, bringing the total to 17 deputies.

Why This Matters

This isn't just about modernizing outdated gear—it's about freeing up their already-strained budget so they can prioritize other critical equipment like:

✅ First aid kits and trauma gear

✅ Body armor upgrades

✅ Radios and communications equipment

✅ Other essential tools that grants can cover

No grants are available for this type of equipment, which means that if the county were to allocate funds for these upgrades, it would take away from other essential needs. Given Fannin County's limited resources, updating this gear isn't a priority in the budget—even though the deputies desperately need it.

Maximizing Your Impact

To make the most significant impact possible, I will leverage my industry and distributor relationships to purchase these items at wholesale cost. This ensures that every dollar donated goes further, allowing FCSO to receive as much equipment as possible at the best price.

Putting Our Money Where Our Mouth Is

My wife and I are personally stepping up to contribute funds to fully equip one deputy with this essential updated gear—including modern optics, enhanced lighting, and modular mounting systems.

We believe in putting action behind our words and hope others will join us in supporting those who protect our community.

How You Can Help

We have set clear milestones for delivering upgraded equipment to the deputies as soon as possible. Every contribution counts; together, we can equip those who risk their lives for us daily.

🔹 Donate $100 or more and get free range time at Rooftop Shooting Range for your friends and family!

🔹 Every dollar helps—whether it's $10, $50, or $500, your contribution brings us closer to giving these deputies the necessary tools.

🔹 SHARE this message with friends, family, and local businesses that might be interested in supporting this mission.

⏳ Time is critical! Our first deadline is April 1st, and we must equip the first five deputies before their training.

📩 If you're ready to help, donate now and be part of making a real difference!

Stay safe, stay sharp, and let's make a difference—together.

– Peter Kim

Owner, Rooftop Shooting Range

An audit showing the donations received outside of Givesendgo, items purchased, and items donated can be viewed here: View the Fannin County Sheriff's Donation Audit