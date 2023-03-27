We are special needs foster parents hoping to get some help with our family vehicle, the engine blew, and it has a few other issues to fix. It's a huge repair for our family of 10 ranging from 6 to 20 all in school! The '19 Jeep is still on payments with the bank so keeping up with both will be extremely hard.

Anything anyone can help with would be greatly appreciated!! Thank you very much for taking the time to read this. :)