Family Support for Essential Medical and Living

I'm raising funds to help a family cover essential medical, household, and living expenses during a very difficult financial situation. Right now, even meeting basic daily needs has become a significant challenge.





The funds will help with necessary expenses including medical treatment, medicines, food, accommodation, transportation, and other essentials. These are not luxuries, they are basic necessities that have become difficult to manage as financial circumstances have become overwhelming.





Medical expenses can increase unexpectedly, and when income is already limited, it becomes extremely difficult to keep up with treatment costs while also providing food and other necessities. The situation has placed a heavy emotional and financial burden on the family.





We are reaching out to kind-hearted people for support during this time. Your help would mean so much to us.