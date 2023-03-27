Chronic health condition and loss of work

Hi, my name is Josh Gibson. We're a family of six in Western North Carolina and have recently lost a main source of income due to worsening chronic health issues. This past February I was hurt at work and now have a permanent musculoskeletal disorder and neurological damage to a nerve root along my spine in my neck. We don't have any support from family and our financial condition is very poor to the point of we cannot pay our immediate bills/needs. It's important to know that we are diligent and fervent in prayer and am creating this because I feel led to. I'm hoping that this message reaches the right people, even if we are sincerely prayed for, which means everything to us. We have been in the slow process of healing from past trauma and with my recent inability to work we humbly believe that the Lord will make a way for us. Thank you for taking the time to read this. I am happy to share more about myself and will answer any questions about our situation if you would like to pray specifically for us. Thank you!