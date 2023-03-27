Family struggles due to Incurable Disease

My husband Jake has been diagnosed with an incurable autoimmune disease that is affecting his ability to work. He applied for disability benefits but was denied. We've worked with five different attorneys, and none have been able to help us move forward.





We've lost our home, our savings, and hundreds of thousands of dollars in equity. We lost our food assistance from the state. With Jake's disease getting progressively worse and nothing more to sell, we're in a place we never thought we'd be.





Right now we're living in an RV that has a leaking roof and black mold that is making us sick. We need to repair it or find something safer to live in. We also need help keeping us fed and covering fuel to keep moving.





Every dollar means the world to us. Thank you for standing with us in this time of need.