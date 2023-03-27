Family Reunion Trip to Arizona This December

I'm raising funds to help cover the cost of traveling to Arizona this December to reunite with my family after many years apart. The money will help with my Greyhound bus fare, an affordable hotel, local transportation, meals, and other necessary travel expenses. I live on a limited fixed income, so making this trip on my own is financially difficult.





This visit would mean so much to me, especially because it would give me precious time with my parents and other family members I haven't seen in years. Your support would help make this meaningful family reunion possible. Thank you for considering a donation or share.