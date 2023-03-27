Absolutely. The strongest part of your story is that you and your wife helped your daughter and grandchildren when they needed you, and now you're asking for help so you can get back on stable financial ground.

Here is a respectful, heartfelt version you could use:

Writing

Help Us Get Back on Our Feet

My wife and I are asking for a little help during a difficult time.

We are both disabled and have been doing our best to manage our expenses and stay financially responsible. Recently, our daughter needed help caring for her newborn daughter and her 4-year-old son. We stepped in and gave her the financial help she needed because our family means everything to us.

We don't regret helping our daughter and grandchildren. However, it left us about $6,000 in debt, and we're now struggling to keep up without falling even further behind.

We're starting this fundraiser because we want to get this debt paid down and give ourselves a chance to get financially stable again. Every dollar raised will go toward paying off the debt and helping us avoid taking on even more debt.

We know times are difficult for everyone, and we don't expect anyone to give more than they can afford. Even a small donation or simply sharing our fundraiser would mean so much to us.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, and thank you to anyone who is willing to help us get back on our feet. We are truly grateful for your kindness and support.

If you want, I can also make this �⁠more emotional and personal, with �⁠a really good fundraiser title and �⁠a short Facebook post to help you get people to share it.