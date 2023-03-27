Family of 7 in need of help with vehicle repairs.

My name is Bercharis McGill Jr, my wife Christina and I have five beautiful children, four girls and a son. For the last 18 months our family has experienced extreme financial struggles due to starting an Electrical company. I am doing everything on my own and I am not getting enough work to pay myself. Our family vehicle went down last December and we haven't been able to go anywhere as a family. We have one vehicle and that's my company truck that seats just six of us. Please help.