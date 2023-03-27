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Family of 5 Homeless plus 2 ESA dogs

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byShelby Clinton

Family of 5 Homeless plus 2 ESA dogs

I'm really not expecting a lot of help because I've been exhausting all resources in my area and surrounding areas and I have gotten no.help.just alot of I'm sorrys.

So here's our story. We had to move out of our current place by July 12 th. We didn't find a place we could before that so we had to pay for a hotel for two weeks ($1250) Then my husband, our oldest son, our daughter all moved INTO ONE bedroom in my wonderful mother in laws house. If it wasn't for her I don't know what we would of done. Our 17 th son is living with his oldest sister right now. He will graduate with honors next year. Our family has NEVER been apart so that alone is taking a toll on us. My oldest son is going to therapy 2xs a week and trying to get a job or go to school. We've applied at over 50 jobs and not gotten an interview. So now he is going to worry about his mental health and start school in the spring.

We have 2 ESA dogs that we can't be with due to staying in 1 room. I've even called the animal.shelter a few times to possibly surrender them but there full. And that's not what we want to do.

We've applied for several places and even mobile home keep getting denied because of credit and don't make 3xs the rent . I'm asking for this money for help to either purchase a house or have money to rent to own one, or even money for rent and deposit. We just need ack our own space. I'm a preschool teacher so I give back to the future everyday. My husbands kind heart he's give you the clothes off his back. We are a great educational family just need a HOME.

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