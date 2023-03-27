Family needs emergency help bad.

I im a really hard working man.with 7 kids still with their mother.I currently lost my house do to someone selling the land.an it caused people to have to find some where to live.an it been really tough on me.i found a really nice house out in collierville tn but jus don't have the cash to get in it.been paying for hotel rooms but it only so much I can do so any type of help will do.i just want to keep my babies out of this brutal heat thanks for taking the time to read this for me and have a blessed day.