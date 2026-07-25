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Family Needing Debt Relief

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJudson Yaker

Fundraiser funds will be received by Judson Yaker

Family Needing Debt Relief

A Family Needing Debt Relief


Hello,


Thank you for taking the time to read our story.


We are a family of four who left Los Angeles, California, nearly two years ago to begin a new life in Fort Worth, Texas.


After much prayer, we made the difficult decision to leave the community we had known, because it was no longer an healthy environment to raise our children in. Our desire was to give our children a safer, and more wholesome place to grow up.


By God's grace, a small inheritance allowed us to purchase a modest home in Fort Worth, Texas. We are deeply thankful for that blessing, but starting over has been far more difficult than we ever imagined.


Moving meant rebuilding our entire livelihood from scratch. My automobile restoration business lost the customer base I had spent years building, and establishing my business in a new city has taken much longer than expected.


My wife has also been working hard to grow her small business. We continue to work every day, trusting God, and doing everything we can to provide for our family through honest work.


We have never relied on government assistance and have always done our best to provide for our family through our own efforts, even during difficult seasons.


As we rebuilt our lives, we relied on credit cards to cover essential living expenses during slow periods. Those balances gradually grew until reaching approximately $20,000.


We put our fundraiser goal at $15,000, because we can handle the $5,000 difference. We don’t want to ask for more than we need.


Today, the high interest has become the greatest obstacle to moving forward. Even when we make payments, so much goes toward interest that it feels impossible to make meaningful progress.


Our hope is to eliminate this debt so we can finally break free from the cycle of high-interest payments and continue building a stable future for our family.


We also have upcoming medical, orthodontic, and dental expenses for our daughter that we want to be able to provide without relying on additional debt.


We are not looking for a handout. We are simply asking for a helping hand during a season of rebuilding.


Every dollar donated will go directly toward paying down our credit card debt, giving our family the opportunity to regain financial stability, and to continue moving forward.


If you are unable to give, we completely understand. Your prayers and sharing our story would mean more than you know.


We believe God is faithful and that He often provides through the kindness of others. If you feel led to help our family, we would be truly grateful.


Thank you for taking the time to read our story. May God richly bless you and your family.

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