Family Mission to San Cristobal de las Casas

Our family is going on mission in San Cristobal de las Casas to share the gospel and make disciples. We believe that discipleship happens in the context of relationships and organic connections. As a family, we hold this mission: "Pay attention and be available." Our heart is to look for opportunities to serve and share the light of Christ in the local community.





We are connecting with an existing, independent ministry there that is established in the community. For the first year, we will learn the language and immerse ourselves in the culture, making connections with the locals and assisting with the local ministries.





We are excited for this adventure and grateful for those who will prayerfully consider supporting our mission.