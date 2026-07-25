Family lost financial emergency

Seems like I was just getting my life back on track then, on June 24th, I lost my husband in a tragic motorcycle accident. I’ve been trying so hard to stay strong for my children but the weight of everything is overwhelming. To help cover his funeral expenses, I took out a title loan on my only vehicle. I’m doing everything I can to get back on my feet, but right now I’m struggling. I’m terrified of losing my car because it’s my only way to get to work and provide for me and my children. The remaining balance on my title loan is $2000.I’m not asking for money directly If anyone could help, any contribution can be paid directly to the title loan company payment app.the extra will help with unpaid bills If you’re unable to give financially help I totally understand but please keep me and my children in your prayers ❤️