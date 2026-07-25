Emergency Family in need pls help

Desi is creating this fundraiser because her mom would never ask for help herself. She would be too embarrassed to let anyone know she’s struggling.

After surviving domestic violence, she’s doing everything she can to rebuild her life and create a safe future for her family. She’s one of the strongest people I know, but even the strongest people sometimes need a helping hand.

Every donation will help with emergency housing, moving expenses, food, transportation, and the basic necessities needed to start over in a safe place. My mom has always been the one helping everyone else, and now I’m asking for help on her behalf because she never would.

If you can’t donate, please share our fundraiser. Your kindness, prayers, and support mean more than words can express. Thank you for helping my mom have the chance to rebuild her life with hope and dignity.



