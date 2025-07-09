Family In Need Due To Temporary Setback

Our family consists of myself ( mom ) and my three young adult children. I am an ESL teacher who teaches English in Latin America. I was let go from my job this week for no reason whatsoever. I am looking and believing that I will eventually find a replacement position but until I do my oldest son is supporting our family of 4 ( himself included ). We nerd help with rent, groceries and life's basic essentials. There is no family to ask. We are it. My daughter had lost her job during Covid and has had no luck finding a new one. My other son who is the youngest helps when he can with gigs that he finds. It is embarrising to ask but I have humbled myself at this challenging time. Any help is appreciated. Prayers are welcome. God Bless you all.