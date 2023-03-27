Family Emergency

I have two different types of seizures. The first one is epilepsy grandma seizures. The second one is stressed and into seizures. I’m unable to work a full-time job so I have a job that I do which is considered self-employment. I can work anywhere between an hour and a half to two hours making anywhere between $15-$20 an hour a day per shift. I cannot drive and I cannot live on my own. So my 25 year-old son has to live with me and drive me everywhere I have to go. And I am now raising my cousin’s 15-year-old son. And starting October 9 of 2026 I will be getting a Social Security check of his in the amount of $844.00. And I don’t like asking people for help. I’m not doing this for me. I’m doing this for my boys. We just need help getting a place to live and everything to go into the house, beds dressers, bedding, the washer dryer, the kitchen table and chairs, the cooking utensils the eating utensils, drinking utensils, and etc.