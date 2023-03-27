Family Emergency

Me and my two boys are in need of a home and everything for a home. Due too my health I am unable to work, the only job that I can do is what people call self employed. On my phone, I can make in 2 hours anywhere between $15/$20 just for working one shift for 2 hours. I am now raising my cousin’s 15yr old son and I will start getting a check for him in the amount of $844.00 in October 2026. I can’t drive, I can’t live on my own. So with that being said, my 25 year old son has to live with me. He is in the Army National Guard, his job is IT work. He had one job outside of the Army National Guard, but he had drill one weekend and returned to work on Monday morning , they had him work all day then they fired him! And since that job he has been filling out job applications and looking but no response. So far I am the only one that is bringing in any money, except when my son has drills. I normally don’t like asking for help for anything, but this isn’t for me in my eyes, this is for my boys. So please help me help my boys!!