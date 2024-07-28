RED LETTERED on TIKTOK

In our fast-paced modern media, it's incredibly easy for misleading teachings to spread like wildfire, especially on platforms like TikTok where anyone can claim to speak truth and noise is the medium the mode and the message This is particularly concerning for those new to the faith, curious unbelievers, and already established Christians who have fallen pray default doctrines and the commercialization and commodification of Christ and his creation. The Bible warns us about this, just like in Jeremiah 23:16, where it cautions us to be wary of prophets who proclaim visions from their own minds, not from God. My mission is to step into this digital space as a new kind of missionary—one who doesn’t travel overseas but instead navigates the online world to guide fellow Christians in recognizing and rejecting false teachings by speaking the word of God through the music and voice and animation, as well as doing simple commentary is approachable and cuts out the church speak for those who are unaccustomed to it. I also personally believe that many of the Bible verse channels in pages on social media or not a high-quality and I need you to check out mine see for yourself with the quality is top notch. While it is the Holy Spirit that convicts us you still have an obligation to worship God through the creative acts of every day living in excellence.

I am going to spend my money differently than your normal missionary. All overhead and bureaucracy is cut out. Every time that you donate I will directly boost my videos on TikTok through their promotional tools. I believe on average $10 will get you around 1000 views. I am also experienced in getting natural traffic and have built my farm related Instagram farmblog to over 10,000 followers, so I'm not relying purely on marketing. I know that money doesn't buy true conversions in the heart, but I do want to get in front of as many people as possible and use your money as wisely as possible. I have now switched over to entirely focusing on the red letter words of Jesus in the gospel. I am adding my experience with editing and music to create highly impactful visual stories that engage peoples short attention spans. Please check my videos out on RedLettered on TikTok. I will also try to upload them to farmforcehq on YouTube.



