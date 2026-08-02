Fallen on hard times, please help.





We're reaching out with humble hearts to ask for your help during an incredibly difficult time. Our loved one has been incarcerated after being stopped while driving without valid auto insurance. This happened during a period of severe financial hardship, when they were struggling to cover basic necessities and simply couldn't afford to keep their insurance policy active.

While we understand the importance of following the law, we also know that one financial setback can quickly become a life-changing crisis. Being incarcerated has made it even harder for them to work, support themselves, and begin rebuilding their life.

We're asking for your support to help cover the costs associated with their release, legal expenses, transportation, and getting back on their feet. Any remaining funds will be used to reinstate vehicle insurance, meet court-related obligations, and help them return to work so they can move forward responsibly.

Every donation, no matter the amount, and every prayer and share of this campaign mean more than words can express. If you're unable to give, please consider sharing this fundraiser with others.

Thank you for your compassion, generosity, and support during this challenging time.

We are deeply grateful for any help.