Fallen On Hard Times

My name is Sandra, and I am starting this fundraiser for myself and my household during an incredibly difficult time. COVID has hit my family hard, and it feels like one crisis has followed another. My mother was hospitalized, and now my fiancé is in the hospital as well. With so much happening at once, our family is doing everything we can to stay strong, but the financial strain has become overwhelming.





Because of these unforeseen circumstances, bills have started piling up, and we are struggling to keep up with rent, household bills, and even food for the house. This fundraiser will help us cover the basics while we get through this and focus on our loved ones. If you are able to help in any way, whether by donating or sharing this fundraiser, it would mean so much to me and my family. Thank you for your kindness, support, and prayers during this hard time.



