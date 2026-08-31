Fall-Winter 2026 - Affordable College Access

In John 5, Jesus visited the Pool of Bethesda—a place surrounded by a crowd hoping for healing. For 38 years, one paralyzed man remained trapped in a competitive system where only those with speed, support, and resources reached the water.





When asked why he remained, his cry was simple: "Sir, I have no one to help me into the pool."





​That response is the silent cry of thousands of inner-city youth today. Our public educational framework operates much like that pool—rewarding students who already possess tutors, advocacy, and economic advantages. Meanwhile, brilliant young minds in underfunded classrooms are left stranded on the sidelines—not from a lack of God-given intellect, but because they have no one to clear the path for them.

​Recently, our team transitioned out of our institutional roles, but our calling to serve urban youth did not end. When Jesus met the man at Bethesda, He didn't fix the broken pool structure or wait for administrators to reform it—He bypassed the failing system entirely. He looked directly at the man and gave him a command of empowerment: "Get up! Pick up your mat and walk."





​Our departure from an institution releases us to do the exact same thing: step directly into community ministry and reach these students where they are.





​While our new independent nonprofit paperwork is processing over the next two months, our youth cannot afford to lose 60 days of academic progress. We are utilizing GiveSendGo as a temporary bridge to keep our experienced team of educators in the field delivering logic labs, diagnostic math tools, and direct mentorship right now.





​Every donation directly funds student learning supplies and educator stipends. Your prayers on our wall empower our team to stand in the gap. Together, we are showing our youth that they matter, and equipping them to pick up their mats and rise!



