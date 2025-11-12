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Faith Works Developers Build Homes Change Lives

Goal$500,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byRandy Reynolds

Faith Works Developers Build Homes Change Lives

🌟 **From Heartache to Hope:** The Journey of Building a Community from the Ground Up 🛠️❤️

It was just last year when I stood in a kitchen at a homeless shelter, watching as people filtered in hungry and desperate. They had their heads down and you could see the hurt in their eyes. Each soul had their own story of heartache, addiction, mental illness, hardship, and struggle. These are children of God that have endured hardship like many of us will never know. These are the very people the bible tells us to take care of in Isaiah 58:7(NLT) "Share your food with the hungry, and give shelter to the homeless. Give clothes to those who need them, and do not hide from relatives who need your help." As a follower of Christ I have a desire to Love others and help those in need. When I saw those people I realized any of us could find ourselves in a similar situation with nowhere to go feeling that we are alone and unloved. Yes, I donated my time to help cook and serve them food but I felt the need to do more. It wasn't just about helping homeless; it was realizing that everyone deserved no matter their situation to feel loved the Kind of Love our heavenly father has for all of us.

This realization led me on a personal journey that has now turned into our campaign: "Homes of Hope initiative." I’ve always been passionate about business, but this time, I wanted my projects to have more than just monetary returns—they were to give back directly to those in need within the communities we serve.

We plan to develop land and build homes with a vision of creating tiny home communities for the homeless. This isn’t just about providing shelter; it's about offering a stepping stone towards stability, dignity, and ultimately independence. Each structure will be meticulously designed not only for functionality but also as an emblem of hope in times of despair. Math 25:40 (NLT) "And the King will say I tell you the truth, when you did it to one of the least of these my brothers and sisters, you were doing it to me!"

But we need help to turn this vision into reality. Our goal: $500,000 (USD). This isn’t just a number; it's the cost of one tiny home community—a small investment that could bring significant change to countless lives. Your support will enable us to purchase land, develop the land, construct homes, and establish essential services for those in need.

Imagine helping someone not just once but repeatedly by giving them an opportunity they never had before: a warm, safe place to call their own. This is more than real estate or donating; it's about touching lives at the deepest level possible. And you can be part of this transformation!

Your contribution will not just fund bricks and mortar but a chance for someone else's new beginning, their 'aha!' moment of hope amidst crises. It could be the defining moment they realize Jesus loves them and he will not forsake them.

Let’s come together, piece by tiny piece, to create something bigger than ourselves. Join us on this mission—it could change the course of so many lives forever! 🏠❤️ #BuildingHomesofHope #savingsoulsonehouseatatime #FaithWorksDevelopers

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