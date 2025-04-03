A journey of faith with Imani

Hi beautiful people! 🌟 My name is Imani (meaning “faith” in Swahili), and I'm excited to share my journey with you. I'm currently a third-year student at Texas Christian University, pursuing a degree in Strategic Communication with a minor in Communication Studies. The education I've received so far has been incredibly enriching, and now, I have an amazing opportunity ahead.

This Summer, I'll be studying abroad in Barcelona, Spain, where I plan to dive into courses like International Business and Food & Communication, exploring the city's vibrant culture and bringing back invaluable experiences to share.

Faith is a cornerstone of my life. My entire college journey has been a true testament of faith through God providing scholarships for me to attend college, surrendering my life to Christ in a summer, and becoming a disciple surrounded around a community on fire for Jesus. While this may not be titled an “evangelism trip,” I'm always eager to share the love and light of Christ with others.

I'm reaching out to you, my loved ones near and far, for your support. Your generosity will help cover the costs of my study abroad program, including flights, housing, and living expenses. Your contribution not only supports my academic and personal growth but also allows me to represent my country and culture in Barcelona with pride and respect.





I will be leaving for Barcelona on May 21st, and I believe this experience will broaden my perspective, deepen my compassion, and make me a more understanding individual. Your support, whether through prayers, words of encouragement, or financial assistance, means the world to me.





Join me on this incredible journey! Your support brings me closer to realizing my dream of studying abroad and making a meaningful impact. Thank you for considering my campaign, and I can't wait to share my experiences with you along the way!





With heartfelt gratitude,





Imani Mogaka