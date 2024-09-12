Supporting Elizabeth Faith Rudder's Missions Work

Monthly Goal:
My name is Faith Rudder and I am a missionary in Norway! I work with YWAM Skien as part of their Spring DTS and serve the community in Skien through youth groups, churches, and reaching out to youth. The money raised goes towards my board and food on the base as well as the mission trips we go on to other countries with the DTSs.
Last year, as a student, my team went to Thailand, Cambodia, and Montenegro and performed practical work, evangelism, and whatever else they wanted us to do to help their communities!
Matthew 28:19 "Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit."
Matthew 9:35-38 "And Jesus went throughout all the cities and villages, teaching in their synagogues and proclaiming the gospel of the kingdom and healing every disease and every affliction. When he saw the crowds, he had compassion for them, because they were harassed and helpless, like sheep without a shepherd. Then he said to his disciples, "The harvest is plentiful, but the laborers are few, therefore pray earnestly to the Lord of the harvest to send out laborers into his harvest."
Funds that I receive will also go towards helping other missionaries I meet and work with if God tells me to. :)
If you want, my friend has also made a GiveSendGo campaign for her work! We did our DTS together and she is working on so many cool things with our base's Missions and Ministry team! Go check our her campain at https://www.givesendgo.com/michellejorgensen
God Bless You Faith we love you and miss you.
So proud of you, We love you so much
March 3rd, 2025
DTS has gone on for over a month now and the students have learned so much! In just four weeks of teaching and a week mission trip in Serbia there is already so much growth from them! We have outreach teams and locations chosen and announced and it is such a blessing to see them be more and more prepared every week to devote all of their time for two months to serving others and just give their hearts to serving other nations they do not know well! Thank you so much for the support and prayers!
November 28th, 2024
I have the visa and I am in Norway! We have two more staff who will come join after Christmas, but more than half of the team is here. Now, we are just preparing for the school and helping with the current school going on, but they will all be in Iceland next week and the base will be nearly empty.
Spring DTS starts in January! If you have anyone who is looking for more God and looking to take a leap of faith I would recommend it! ;)
