Supporting Elizabeth Faith Rudder's Missions Work

My name is Faith Rudder and I am a missionary in Norway! I work with YWAM Skien as part of their Spring DTS and serve the community in Skien through youth groups, churches, and reaching out to youth. The money raised goes towards my board and food on the base as well as the mission trips we go on to other countries with the DTSs.

Last year, as a student, my team went to Thailand, Cambodia, and Montenegro and performed practical work, evangelism, and whatever else they wanted us to do to help their communities!

Matthew 28:19 "Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit."

Matthew 9:35-38 "And Jesus went throughout all the cities and villages, teaching in their synagogues and proclaiming the gospel of the kingdom and healing every disease and every affliction. When he saw the crowds, he had compassion for them, because they were harassed and helpless, like sheep without a shepherd. Then he said to his disciples, "The harvest is plentiful, but the laborers are few, therefore pray earnestly to the Lord of the harvest to send out laborers into his harvest."

Funds that I receive will also go towards helping other missionaries I meet and work with if God tells me to. :)

