Keep the Light Shining at Faith Christian Stores

Our Leap of Faith

We are a Christian husband-and-wife team—a U.S. military veteran and a devoted schoolteacher—who have taken the biggest leap of faith of our lives. On May 1, 2025, we signed the lease for Faith Christian Stores of MD, trusting God’s call to continue this beautiful ministry. This store has been more than a shop—it’s been a place of prayer, healing, and hope for countless people. Now, God has placed it in our hands, and we are believing He will provide the $110,000 needed to keep its doors open and its shelves full of life-changing resources

Every gift you give helps us carry forward this sacred mission. You’re not just funding a store—you’re fueling a space where the broken find peace, the curious find Christ, and the weary find encouragement. We’ve seen lives touched here, and with your help, we can keep that light burning bright. Your generosity becomes part of every testimony that begins inside these walls. Thank you for believing in this vision, and for helping us show our community that God's love is alive, present, and powerful.

The Hairstons

Ephesians 3:20 "Now unto him that is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us"































