Faith, Education, and a Future Worth Building

Hi, my name is LaShun, and I’m a hardworking mother of six. I’m raising funds to help cover my children’s tuition so they can continue attending the faith-based school that has helped them grow academically, spiritually, and personally.

Despite working and doing everything I can to provide for my family, tuition costs have become difficult to manage. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward their tuition and help keep them enrolled.

If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to us. Thank you for your kindness, prayers, and support as you help invest in my children’s future.



